Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VMUK. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 167.35 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.32. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.