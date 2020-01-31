Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 167.35 ($2.20) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.35.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

