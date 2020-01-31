Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $407.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

BIO stock opened at $367.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $243.74 and a 12-month high of $391.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.49.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,803,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 251,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

