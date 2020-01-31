Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $628,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,219.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,172 shares of company stock worth $9,581,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kadant by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 13,940.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Kadant by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

