6,962 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

In other news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

