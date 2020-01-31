Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,526,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $162.28 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $135.61 and a 12-month high of $163.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

