Coho Partners Ltd. Has $11.55 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5,221.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

In related news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.