Coho Partners Ltd. Has $137.89 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $137,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 91,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

