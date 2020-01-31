Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Ross Stores worth $213,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 61,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.81.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

