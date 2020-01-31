Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

