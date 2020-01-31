Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 78,615 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 91,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

UPRO stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $77.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.