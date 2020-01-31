Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

