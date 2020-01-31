Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 33,844 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 4.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Dollar General worth $196,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of DG opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

