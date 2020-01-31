Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 536 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.