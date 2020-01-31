Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $29.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

