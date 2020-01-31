Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $487,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 157,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

