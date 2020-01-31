Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Raised by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 665,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $110,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

