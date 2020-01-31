Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.03 and a 12-month high of $115.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.