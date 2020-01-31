QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 4,106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 1,564,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after buying an additional 1,173,645 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $3.30 on Friday. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $775.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

