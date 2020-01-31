Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $141.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

