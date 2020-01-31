Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

