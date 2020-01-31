Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $310.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

