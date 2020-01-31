2,500 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $125.65.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

