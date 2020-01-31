Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

