Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 41.7% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 11.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIV opened at $9.24 on Friday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

