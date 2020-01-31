Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 173.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,026,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,258,000 after buying an additional 406,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

