Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after buying an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

