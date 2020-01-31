Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.37 and a 52-week high of $118.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.