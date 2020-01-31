Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 239,000 Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 239,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Servicesource International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Servicesource International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Servicesource International Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.