Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

ETRN stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 7,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

