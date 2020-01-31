Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 189,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.