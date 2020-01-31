Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $179.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $181.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

