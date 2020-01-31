MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Holdings Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 356.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MDC Partners worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MDC Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 252.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 381.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDC Partners stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $169.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.42. MDC Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

