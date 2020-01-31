Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

