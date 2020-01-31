Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 2.90% of Medley Management worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medley Management by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medley Management by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Medley Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

MDLY stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.34. Medley Management Inc has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

