Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NYSE HCA opened at $143.45 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

