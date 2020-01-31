Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

NYSE:ITW opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

