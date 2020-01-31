5,500 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $841,645.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,292 shares of company stock valued at $21,268,755 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Stephens started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

