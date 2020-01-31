Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.