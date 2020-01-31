Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,839 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $341,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,010.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,340 shares of company stock worth $1,248,292 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

