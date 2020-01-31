BidaskClub Downgrades Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Sell

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Wire news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $297,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Encore Wire by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 139.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

