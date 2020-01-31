BidaskClub Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Hold

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,912,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $27,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,033.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 222,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 211,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 160.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

