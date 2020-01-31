Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

MERC stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

