United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Continental will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.