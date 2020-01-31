BidaskClub Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to “Strong-Buy”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $640.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.19. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $650.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.