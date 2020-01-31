Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.34

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 150685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

