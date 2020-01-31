Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.34

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 150685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.
DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
