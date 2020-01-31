Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,654,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

