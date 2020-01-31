Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,654,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
