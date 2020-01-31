BidaskClub Upgrades Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Strong-Buy

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.50. Quidel has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $81.61.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 190.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

