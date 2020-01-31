Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $168.40 and last traded at $168.18, with a volume of 16851726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.46.

The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.37.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

