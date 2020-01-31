BidaskClub Downgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Strong Sell

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSUR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

OSUR stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

